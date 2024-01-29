Former prime minister Najib Razak’s jail term was purportedly set to be discussed at today’s board meeting, the last to be chaired by Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak’s lawyer says he does not have any information about a purported Pardons Board meeting today.

“No, nobody knows,” said Shafee Abdullah in a Berita Harian report when asked about the meeting.

Earlier today, Utusan Malaysia reported that Najib’s jail term would be discussed at today’s meeting, which will be the last chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah before his reign ends tomorrow.

On Jan 10, Shafee dismissed a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report that said the Pardons Board will meet this month to discuss Najib’s application for a royal pardon.

He stressed that the board’s sittings are considered top secret, with the identities of its variable members and dates of meetings not publicised.

On July 28, 2020, Najib was convicted by Justice Nazlan Ghazali, then a High Court judge, for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust in the SRC International case, involving funds amounting to RM42 million.

His appeal to the Court of Appeal was dismissed on Dec 8, 2021.

Najib began his 12-year prison term on Aug 23, 2022, immediately following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal.

On March 23, the apex court refused his application for leave to have its decision in the appeal reviewed.