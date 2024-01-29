The 8.2 million eligible recipients will have the money credited into their bank accounts or channelled as cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional branches.

KUALA LUMPUR: The disbursement of phase 1 of the Rahmah cash aid (STR) to 8.2 million recipients begins today.

The money will be credited into bank accounts or be channelled as cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches in stages for those registered in the STR database according to their respective eligibility.

The finance ministry had previously said the government raised the maximum payment for phase 1 of the STR for households from RM300 to RM500 to help people affected by the rise in the cost of living.

Households with incomes less than RM2,500 will receive RM500, while those with incomes between RM2,501 and RM5,000 will be eligible to receive between RM100 and RM300.