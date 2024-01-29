Police say well-wishers can view the royal entourage as it makes its way down Jalan Parlimen to the Dato Onn roundabout.

KUALA LUMPUR: People will have the chance to bid farewell to Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah tomorrow as he ends his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said people can view the royal entourage along Jalan Parlimen to the Dato Onn roundabout.

He said parking spaces were available at the Perdana Botanical Gardens, Padang Merbok, Dataran Merdeka and the multi-storey carpark in Bukit Aman.

“Jalan Parlimen up to the Dato Onn roundabout will be closed as early as 6am for the procession, with 3,650 people from various ministries lining the route.

“Members of the public need to obey traffic control instructions from the police and not block the route,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

Allaudeen said seven roads in the federal capital will be fully closed while 13 others will be closed in stages.

Sultan Abdullah will end his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow. The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, will take his place.

Allaudeen also said five roads will be closed this Wednesday for the installation of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

He said the roads included Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Travers.

“The 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will arrive at the air force base in Subang. The royal motorcade will use the New Klang Valley Expressway, the North-South Expressway and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim.

“These routes will be closed temporarily and reopen in stages starting at 9.30am,” he said.

Allaudeen said more than 1,400 police officers will be on duty throughout the ceremony to ensure security and traffic control.

