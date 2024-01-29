The former law minister and Senate president took his oath before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli at the state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been officially sworn in as Sarawak’s eighth governor.

He took his oath of office at the state assembly after inspecting a guard of honour provided by 102 policemen, Bernama reported.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to Wan Junaidi’s appointment as governor last Friday, which extends for a four-year period until Jan 26, 2028.

Wan Junaidi was also bestowed with the country’s highest honour, the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara, which carries the title “Tun”.

The former seven-term MP takes over the top post from Abdul Taib Mahmud, who held the position since March 2014.

Taib was appointed to the governor’s post after stepping down as the Sarawak chief minister, a post he had held for nearly 33 years.

Wan Junaidi, a former law minister, was made the Senate president last June but resigned from the post earlier this month.

He joined the police force in 1964 and later became an inspector in the General Operations Force.

He went on to study law at the University of Buckingham in the UK in 1978, before pursuing a career as a lawyer.

He later joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and won the Batang Lupar parliamentary seat in the 1990 general election, retaining it for another two terms.

Wan Junaidi then won the Santubong parliamentary seat in 2004, going on to defend it for four consecutive terms until the 2022 general election (GE15).

At the federal level, he was appointed the deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 2008 to 2013.

He held various key portfolios in the government, such as deputy home minister (2013-2015), natural resources and environment minister (2015-2018), and entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister (2020-2021).

His last Cabinet position was as the law minister from 2021 to 2022, during which he pushed through amendments to the Federal Constitution to bring about the anti-party hopping law.

At the same time, he strengthened Borneo’s rights in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.