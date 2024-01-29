Soraya Tamyes pleaded not guilty to selling the fuel over two separate transactions at her petrol station in Johor Bahru.

PETALING JAYA: A petrol station owner was charged with two counts of selling 500 litres of diesel worth RM1,175 to a bus with Singapore registration plates in Johor Bahru last year.

Soraya Tamyes, 38, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim at the Johor Bahru sessions court, Sinar Harian reported.

According to the first charge sheet, she is accused of violating the Prohibition and Control of the Sale of Petrol and Diesel by Retail License Holders for Petrol Station Operators, which limits the sale of diesel to no more than 20 litres per transaction.

She had sold 250 litres to a bus with foreign registration plates at a petrol station in Kempas Baru, Johor Bahru, at 11.04am, on May 19, 2023.

For the second charge, she is accused of committing a similar offence with the same vehicle and at the same location at 10.34am on May 30, 2023.

As the sole proprietor of the petrol station, Soraya faces a fine not exceeding RM1 million, or jail not exceeding three years or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was led by domestic trade and cost of living ministry deputy public prosecutor Sabiq Subri, while Soraya was not represented.