KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 50 prosecution witnesses will be called to testify in the money laundering and corruption trial of former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan in connection with the Jana Wibawa project at the sessions court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi told the court this during case management before judge Rozina Ayob.

“Most of the witness statements are quite long, so the proceedings will depend on cross-examinations by the defence,” said Rasyidah, who is leading the prosecution with deputy public prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa.

Rozina said the trial dates – March 25 to 27; April 29 and 30; May 20 and 21; June 19 to 21; June 24 and 25; July 10 to 12, and Aug 8 and 9 – would be maintained, apart from the additional dates set from Aug 19 to 23.

Representing the Tasek Gelugor MP, lawyer Chetan Jethwani said the defence team had not received witness statements from the prosecution, but had received four bundles of documents related to the case, and hoped that the witness statements could be provided to them soon so they could prepare before the trial begins.

It is understood that the witnesses to be called include employees of banks and the Companies Commission of Malaysia, as well as politicians.

Wan Saiful, 47, allegedly solicited bribes from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd secure an RM232 million road project from the government at the pre-qualification stage.

He is also accused of accepting RM6,962,694.54 in cash for himself, through his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd’s CIMB Bank account, from a Maybank Islamic account belonging to Nepturis, as a reward for helping the company obtain a letter of acceptance for the project.

The two offences were allegedly committed at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here in April 2022, and at the Bukit Tunku branch of CIMB Bank, Taman Tunku, here between July 8 and Sept 30, 2022.

Wan Saiful was also charged with 18 counts of money laundering involving RM5.59 million, by transferring and using the illegal proceeds to pay for the purchase of a Ford Ranger vehicle, making payments to the National Sports Council, and transferring money to several company accounts, including one belonging to Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Bukit Tunku branch of CIMB Bank here between Aug 12 and Nov 13, 2022. The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.