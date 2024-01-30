A parliamentarian says Bersatu risks more defections unless its leaders can ensure that their MPs receive allocations for their constituencies.

PETALING JAYA: The six Bersatu MPs who declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim allegedly did so due to the refusal of the party’s top leaders to entertain or listen to its parliamentarians, according to a source.

Speaking to FMT, a parliamentarian who asked to remain anonymous said around the middle of last year, several MPs had started highlighting the need for Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to discuss the issue of allocations, after Anwar opened the door to negotiations.

According to the source, this was especially as first-time MPs lack the resources to operate service centres and provide emergency assistance for their constituents.

“When these issues were raised with the top four, they were not entertained… so a decision (on whether to support Anwar) had to be made,” claimed the MP.

“Moreover, when they contacted the president, he did not respond at all.

“Bersatu and PN need to resolve this issue of allocations immediately. The MPs can’t rely on Bersatu’s financial resources which are limited,” said the source, who also claimed that MPs from PN were not informed of the progress in negotiations for allocations.

Bersatu is led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The deputy president’s seat is held by former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, with former ministers Radzi Jidin and Ronald Kiandee serving as vice-presidents.

In October 2022, Rafiq Naizamohideen, who won one of the three deputy president seats in the party election, left Bersatu, a month before the 15th general election.

Bersatu’s Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), and Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang) have all declared their support for Anwar, citing the welfare of their constituents.

Anwar urged PN in March last year to negotiate allocations for its MPs with the government, similar to what was done during the administration of Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who signed a memorandum of understanding on political transformation and stability.

Eight months later, however, PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said the coalition had stopped negotiations after the government sought certain assurances.

The source who spoke to FMT said MPs from PAS were now viewing their Bersatu colleagues in a negative light.

“Without knowing the real problem, PAS blames Bersatu MPs and accuses them of being disloyal and not committed to the party’s ideology,” the source said.

When asked what might happen if top Bersatu leaders continued to ignore their MPs, the source said: “Logically, there will be (MPs) who join (in supporting Anwar).

“But the most damaging thing will be during the next general election. People won’t see Bersatu, except when they play up Malay and Islamic sentiments.”

FMT has reached out to Bersatu information chief Razali Idris for comment.