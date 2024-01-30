The party president condemns Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks on Malaysian Indians but insists that the latter’s role as SG4 adviser is paying off.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad is already drawing investors to the four Perikatan Nasional-led states as their economic adviser, says Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

Although Lau did not detail Mahathir’s specific achievements, he highlighted the former prime minister’s “significant contribution” in connecting foreign investors with the leaders of the four states, dubbed the state government four or “SG4”.

“Leaders of the SG4 have also been asked to give presentations to foreign investors. It is true that Mahathir has introduced many investors to the SG4, especially Kedah,” he told reporters here.

However, while he praised Mahathir’s success as SG4 adviser, Lau reiterated his disappointment with the former Langkawi MP over the latter’s remarks that Malaysian Indians were not loyal to Malaysia.

“We (PN leaders) do not agree with him. (However,) although we are disappointed, his comments did not affect investor confidence,” Lau said.

When asked whether Gerakan expects PN components Bersatu and PAS to publicly denounce Mahathir’s comments, Lau said it was up to the respective parties.

In a Jan 13 interview with Chennai-based Tamil news channel Thanthi TV, Mahathir claimed that the Chinese and Indians in Malaysia were still identifying themselves with their countries of origin and were not loyal to Malaysia.

He also called Chinese and Indians “migrants” and said they should assimilate with Malay culture and “become Malay”, going on to criticise the communities for not speaking Bahasa Melayu and having their own schools.

Mahathir is being probed by the police after several reports were lodged against him over his comments, including from Hulu Langat PAS’s non-Muslim wing.