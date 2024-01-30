The Land Public Transport Agency is responding to complaints from express bus operators about key issues in the industry.

PETALING JAYA: The express bus industry can continue to thrive and grow if its operators consistently provide quality services, says the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad).

In a statement, Apad said it had held several engagement sessions with express bus associations since 2019 to discuss operational issues, including issues related to the categories and specifications of express bus classes.

Apad said it appreciated the express bus industry’s role in ensuring public transport connectivity and was willing to hold discussions aimed at improving the quality of land public transport services.

It added that express bus operators could “dynamically and competitively” plan operational schedules and ticket pricing based on demand, such as during peak and off-peak times.

The agency was responding to complaints from express bus operators about key issues which they felt could spell the demise of their industry.

The Malay Express Bus Operators Association Peninsular Malaysia (Pembawa) and the Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association (PMBOA) yesterday urged the government to help their members, which they said were struggling to cope with increased costs and soaring operating expenses.

Bernama reported that Pembawa president Laili Ismail said uncontrolled cost increases had caused unhealthy competition among bus operators who had been lowering prices to attract consumers without considering the long-term effects.

Apart from increases in vehicle prices, Laili said operators had to pay a 10% charge on each ticket sold after all bus terminals adopted the Centralised Ticketing System (CTS).

He added that bus operators were also facing a shortage of drivers as Malaysians were more inclined to work in Singapore due to the significantly higher salaries.

Laili said Pembawa and PMBOA had sent a memorandum to the transport ministry and Apad on Dec 21, 2023, regarding improvements to express bus service categories and specifications, but it had yet to receive a response.

“If the government doesn’t take immediate action, express bus operators will face closures, leading to thousands of employees and bus drivers losing their jobs and thus depriving the people of the convenience of express bus services,” he said.