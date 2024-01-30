Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah will be succeeded by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

KUALA LUMPUR: The foreign diplomatic corps in Malaysia have extended their best wishes to Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who ended his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

In a post on X, British high commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, for the close relationship between the UK and Malaysia.

“Our deepest appreciation and wishes to Tuanku,” said Terry.

United Nations resident coordinator in Malaysia Karima El Korri also extended her wishes to the King and Queen, saying that Sultan Abdullah’s reign had been “an example of leadership and inspiration”.

“Best wishes on your journey ahead,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia said that high commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah conveyed his best wishes on behalf of the country’s president, prime minister, and people of Pakistan to the King.

The Spanish embassy also conveyed its best wishes to the royal couple.

“Wishing farewell to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Azizah. Their legacy will remain in our memories.”

Sultan Abdullah will be succeeded by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who will take office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.