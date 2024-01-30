Dominic Lau says the number of votes it obtained has been increasing since the party joined Perikatan Nasional.

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan remains relevant in Malaysia’s political landscape, according to its president Dominic Lau.

“Gerakan’s votes have increased since the party joined Perikatan Nasional (PN), particularly after the Melaka and Johor elections, as well as the 15th general election.

“This indicates our relevance,” he told reporters at a media briefing.

Gerakan led Penang from 1969 to 2008 when it was part of Barisan Nasional. However, the 2008 general election saw the party lose the state to DAP, which was then part of the Pakatan Rakyat coalition.

After its poor showing in the 2018 general election and following the fall of the BN government for the first time in the nation’s history, Gerakan quit BN in June 2018. In February 2021, the party joined PN.

Lau, who is also the PN deputy chairman, refuted claims by Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal that Bersatu had lost its direction.

The Bukit Gantang MP had also claimed that Bersatu seldom met with its MPs to discuss and address the challenges faced in serving their constituencies.

However, Lau asserted that all issues, whether national or local, were collectively discussed in PN’s highest-level meetings to find solutions.

“What Syed Hussin claimed is not true. This is because we hold meetings in the coalition’s Supreme Council, where we share opinions, suggestions, and make decisions together,” he said.

Lau also said any disagreements could be resolved through discussions, particularly in Gerakan.

“If there are issues, members can raise them and we can resolve them at the party level. However, if Gerakan cannot resolve a problem, we take it to the PN level and solve it,” he said.