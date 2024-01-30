The meeting between Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Azam Baki lasted for an hour.

PETALING JAYA: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, granted Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki an audience in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

The meeting lasted for an hour, Bernama reported.

Tunku Ismail is in the capital for the proclamation of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow morning.

Tunku Ismail had spoken up against corruption in the past.

In 2017, he lamented that he lived in a country where “corruption has become a tradition”.

“A country in which the media protects the corrupt and victimises the innocents to sell stories,” he had said in a Facebook post.

A year earlier, Tunku Ismail, the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, vowed to clean up alleged corruption in Malaysian football by himself, without involving investigative authorities.

In December, Sultan Ibrahim had also suggested that MACC and Petronas report directly to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, adding that he would use his authority to hunt corrupt people when he ascended the throne as the country’s King.