PETALING JAYA: A woman in Kelantan who works as an online cosmetics seller has accused a police inspector of raping her at the Tumpat police headquarters when she went to give her statement for another case yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Zaki Harun said the 23-year-old alleged victim was at the Tumpat police headquarters at 7pm to aid an investigation into a case of extortion involving lewd photographs of her friend.

“The girl is believed to be a witness in the case. The evidence at the location of the incident has been sent to the forensics unit,” Kosmo reported him as saying at the Pasir Mas police headquarters.

Zaki said Kelantan police were investigating the matter and action would be taken against any officer or personnel found guilty of committing a crime.

“The investigation is not just into the alleged rape, but also involves disciplinary matters. If evidence is found, the officer in question will face action,” he said.