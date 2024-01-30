Bidding for the number plates will be held from Feb 1 to 5.

PUTRAJAYA: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook today unveiled a special “GOLD” series of vehicle registration number plates in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th Federal Territory Day this Thursday.

Loke said bidding for the special number plates could be made through the road transport department’s JPJeBid system from Feb 1 to 5.

He said this was to help the ministry fund several initiatives such as the distribution of helmets to motorcyclists and Social Security Organisation contributions for taxi drivers.

According to Loke, the most revenue the government has recorded from a number plate series is some RM35 million, racked up from the “FF” series.

“Our target is for ‘GOLD’ to collect as much as we can. It would be great if it surpasses the (amount of revenue) from the ‘FF’ series.

“The higher the (revenue), the more we can do to help the people,” he said at a press conference.

The incoming Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, is currently the owner of Malaysia’s most expensive vehicle registration number – FF 1 – for which he paid RM1.2 million.