Malaysians pay tribute to the outgoing 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong for five memorable years on the throne.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians paid tribute to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, describing the royal couple as “humble” and “gracious”.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s five-year reign as King comes to an end on Jan 30, having navigated the country past turbulent periods of political instability and a raging Covid-19 pandemic into more serene times.

“He was there during the pandemic, and I think that was quite well-managed because nobody expected it,” said Kaven Manirajah, 30, a senior financial executive.

“At (one) point, we didn’t have any prime minister, and he was there to cover the gap as well,” he added.

Travel agent Melanie Cheah, 40, remembers the King as someone who has always been there for the rakyat.

“If things happen with our community he’ll visit us and give some advice to us, and give some support to us,” she said.

Many who spoke to FMT said it was the royal couple’s down-to-earth personality that has won them a permanent place in the hearts of Malaysians.

“My favourite moment was when he visited Sabah and Sarawak. He was so friendly and everyone looked like they were having a good time,” said student Alya Batrisyia Baharuddin, 24.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to meet them. I wish I did,” she said.

Last September, the King and Queen embarked on an epic 11-day road trip across Sabah and Sarawak, meeting thousands of people, talking to them, posing for photos and taking part in a host of activities.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed throngs of people braving both the blazing sun and pouring rain to line the roadside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

‘Couple goals’

Alya said the King and Queen also exemplified “couple goals”.

“They are sweet together and hold hands in public. It is rare to see royal couples behave like that in public.”

It wasn’t just Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s affection for each other that won the rakyat’s hearts.

The royal couple also went viral on social media several times, including for stopping their motorcade to help accident victims, queuing to buy a bucket of fried chicken, and even cooking their own meals.

Engineer Siti Maisarah Md Akir, 30, was won over after watching a video of Tunku Azizah cooking on social media.

“One time, she posted a video of her making fried rice, which is a common dish in many households. It made me feel closer and relatable to them, although they are the King and Queen,” she said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will return to their roles as sultan and sultanah of Pahang on Wednesday.

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris will assume the throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong on the same day.