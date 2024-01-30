The Sarawak premier says his state has been encouraged by Affin Bank Bhd’s good performance.

KUALA LUMPUR: The negotiation between state investment arm, State Financial Secretary Sarawak and Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) for the former to acquire an additional stake in Affin Bank Bhd is set to be finalised soon, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

The Sarawak government currently has a 4.95% stake in the bank after it bought 112.56 million shares in mid-April last year at RM1.97 per share, or RM221.74 million in total.

In December, The Edge reported that Sarawak was interested in acquiring an additional 15% stake in Affin from LTAT, which owns 29.7% stake in the bank, while its wholly-owned unit Boustead Holdings Bhd has a 20.65% stake.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government made its initial investment because of Affin’s good performance.

“We want to look at the bank because the bank will boost (our) capital. That’s why we are interested in the bank,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Affin Bank Market Outlook 2024 programme at Menara Affin.

MORE TO COME

