Siti Azizah Hasan was found guilty under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

PETALING JAYA: A mother of four was sentenced to life in prison after the Tawau High Court found her guilty of distributing 128.9gm of methamphetamine two years ago.

Harian Metro reported that Siti Azizah Hasan, 35, was charged with committing the crime in front of a shop at Dataran Palma, Lahad Datu, at 1pm on June 17, 2022.

She was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides the death penalty or lifetime imprisonment and no less than 12 strokes of the cane if convicted.

However, the Filipino housewife, who also holds an IMM13 document, was spared the cane as she is a woman.

In his judgment, Justice Duncan Sikodol said the court had made its decision after considering the high number of drug-related cases in Sabah.

He said that there had been three to four such cases registered with the Tawau High Court just in this month.

The trial lasted for three days from Jan 8, with six witnesses called to give their statements for the prosecution, while the defence only called the accused as a witness.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Hurman Husain, while the accused was represented by lawyer Kamarudin Chinki.