The Armed Forces Fund Board says it will remain focussed on executing its strategic priorities as it begins its search for a replacement.

PETALING JAYA: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has announced the departure of Ahmad Nazim Abdul Rahman as its CEO.

In a statement, LTAT said Nazim – who joined in June 2021 – had been an integral part of LTAT’s growth and success, adding that his strategic vision and commitment had propelled the organisation towards becoming a more sustainable provident fund.

LTAT said the organisation achieved significant milestones, including the launch of LTAT’s strategic plan 2023-2025, during Nazim’s leadership.

Nazim said it was a privilege to serve as LTAT’s chief executive officer, adding that he was “incredibly proud” of the organisation, which was well-positioned for continued success in the future.

Nazim has more than 20 years of professional experience in corporate management, corporate finance and investment.

Prior to joining LTAT, Nazim was based in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as managing director in charge of Southeast Asia for Allied Investment Partners, an investment and advisory firm.

LTAT chairman Raja Affandi Raja Noor thanked Nazim for his “exceptional dedication and contributions”.

“We laud his efforts in ensuring that LTAT and its stakeholders’ interests, particularly contributors, are not only safeguarded but will also continue to grow,” he said.

Raja Affandi said LTAT would remain focussed on executing its strategic priorities and delivering value as it begins its search for a new CEO.