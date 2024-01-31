Former secretary for the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division, Abd Zarin Yasin, denies the charge.

KUALA LUMPUR: A blogger known as “Sang Kelembai” pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to a charge of publishing an offensive post about vaccine procurement transactions on his Facebook page, four years ago.

Abd Zarin Yasin, 72, a former secretary for the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division, was charged before judge N Priscilla Hemamalini with creating and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with the intent to annoy others through his Facebook account, Zaharin Mohamad Yasin, at 2.03am on Dec 21, 2020, Bernama reported.

The post was reportedly read at the health ministry at 3pm the following day.

The charge, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both.

A convicted person will also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence continues after conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal requested that the court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, and for an order prohibiting Zarin from publishing posts about the case until its conclusion.

Lawyer Abu Bakar Isa Ramat, representing Zarin, said his client suffers from chronic diabetes and high blood pressure.

“He has four children, one of whom is still studying at university. His wife, a homemaker, will need to use their savings to post bail,” the lawyer said.

Hemamalini set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed the case for mention on Feb 26.