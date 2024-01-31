Hazani Ghazali will become the director-general of the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency.

PUTRAJAYA: Bukit Aman internal security and public order department director Hazani Ghazali will lead Malaysia’s single border agency.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Hazani’s appointment as the director-general of the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency will take effect by March.

Hazani previously served as the Sabah police commissioner from 2020 to 2022. Prior to that, he was the commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command from 2017.

