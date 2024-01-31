Judge rules the menteri besar did not receive the vehicle as a gift from Syarikat Air Darul Aman as alleged.

PETALING JAYA: The Alor Setar High Court today ordered former Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar to pay RM250,000 to Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor over defamatory allegations Mahfuz made about a Toyota Vellfire vehicle Sanusi uses.

Mahfuz’s lawyer Faiz Fadzil said the court also ordered his client to apologise within 14 days. However, he added that Mahfuz intends to appeal the ruling.

“The court ruled that Mahfuz’s statement – that the Vellfire was bought for Sanusi’s personal use – was not reasonable comment and did not attract the defence of qualified privilege,” said Faiz, who is also Amanah’s secretary-general.

Mahfuz had claimed that Sanusi, in his capacity as Syarikat Air Darul Aman (Sada) chairman, had received a new Toyota Vellfire MPV from the company for his personal use.

Sanusi had previously denied the allegation, explaining that the vehicle purchase was carried out internally by Sada’s asset procurement committee within its budget for the shared use of board members and senior company officers.

He said he only used two official vehicles – a Volvo S90 and Mercedes S320 – both purchased as used vehicles by his predecessor, Mukhriz Mahathir.