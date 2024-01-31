Salleh Said Keruak says getting dragged into debates about possible future alliances and coalitions will only benefit the current opposition.

PETALING JAYA: A former minister has called on Umno to refrain from talking about possible future coalitions and concentrate on working and remaining with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition as such talk will inadvertently aid its current political opponents.

Salleh Said Keruak, a former communications and multimedia minister, said a wise politician should not evaluate the prospects of the current coalition, which is serving its political interests today.

“It is not a question of whether we are with those who are innocent or guilty, popular or unpopular. We should instead consider what is in our best interests politically,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Salleh, who is also a former Sabah chief minister, said: “The question of who and how our future coalition will be is not the issue today. If we were to open a debate on this subject matter, it would only benefit our political adversaries.”

Rather, Umno should wisely use the opportunity provided by being in the government to concentrate on the immediate challenges facing the country.

Over the weekend, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the PH-BN cooperation would continue after the next general election.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari then said that Malay voters could already choose which party to support in the upcoming general election, with PH and BN prepared to extend their alliance.

Earlier today, PKR’s Hassan Karim called on Umno to replace its current president, adding that the Malay nationalist party should not ride on PH’s coat-tails.

Hassan said a fresh leader with integrity and charisma would help Umno regain Malay support, a key factor in Barisan Nasional’s dismal performance in recent elections.