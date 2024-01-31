The communications minister says meetings will be held with the Johor government to expedite the creation of the zone.

PUTRAJAYA: The federal government will meet with the Johor government to streamline several policies to expedite the creation of the Johor-Singapore special economic zone (JS-SEZ), communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The discussions will be coordinated by the economy ministry, and the investment, trade and industry ministry on behalf of the federal government, he told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

Fahmi said the Cabinet had not agreed on where the JS-SEZ should be located.

“There was no specific information discussed at this Cabinet meeting. It was more to set the policies that will be streamlined and coordinated by the federal ministries,” he said.

Earlier this month, Malaysia and Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the proposed JS-SEZ to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Through this MoU, both countries hope to facilitate border crossings and improve economic cooperation.