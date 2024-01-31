All four paid fines of between RM2,500 and RM4,800, but two other women pleaded not guilty.

PETALING JAYA: Four of the six women linked to the “Hot Daddy” case have been fined between RM2,500 and RM4,800 by three magistrates’ courts on charges of possessing pornographic videos.

The four are Nurnabilah Ayuni Hanafi, 22, Amira Natasha, 26, Farah Adila Hanum Khairuddin, 36, and Nur A’liaa Rosly, 22.

Malay-language daily Kosmo reported that Nurnabilah and Amira, who were charged before magistrate Atiqah Saim, were fined RM3,000 each.

Farah, who was charged before magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, was fined RM2,500, while Nur A’liaa who was charged before magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan was fined RM4,800.

All four paid the fines.

According to the charges, each of the four was in possession of pornographic videos for the purpose of public display.

They were charged with committing the offence at Bukit Aman’s vice and gambling criminal investigation division (D7) office yesterday.

The charges were read under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail sentence of three years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Meanwhile, two more women – Felecia Lisa Nandong, 21, and Norfatihah Ramle, 30 – claimed trial after similar charges were read before magistrates Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin and MS Arunjothy respectively.

Felecia was allowed bail of RM2,000 while Norfatihah posted bail of RM3,000. The former’s case was set for mention on March 12 while the latter’s case will come up for mention on March 26.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Nurhafiezah Fauzi, Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal, Zuhairi Osman, Sheryn Yong, and Nor Aisyah Zanyuin.

Previously, a man known as “Hot Daddy” was charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court with selling videos of himself engaging in sexual activities with multiple women on social media.

Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, was charged alongside two others – Norshazrina Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24 – before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

All three pleaded not guilty to the joint charge of advertising sexual services on X (formerly Twitter) using the account “NOTYOURDADDY”, seen at 10.10am on Jan 16 at Bukit Aman’s D7 office.