PUTRAJAYA: The government will implement a repatriation programme from March 1 for undocumented workers to return home without being prosecuted, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said today’s Cabinet meeting decided that undocumented workers who wish to return to their home countries would be allowed to do so after settling compound fines for the immigration offences they had committed.

“Compound fines, ranging from RM300 to RM500, will be imposed for each immigration offence committed, including entering the country without valid travel documents, violating immigration conditions and overstaying,” he said.

Previously, the government implemented a labour recalibration programme which allowed employers to apply for undocumented foreign workers to meet their labour needs.

The programme ended on Dec 31 last year.

On the freeze in foreign worker quotas, Saifuddin said the Cabinet agreed there was no need to lift the ban as the country has sufficient foreign labour in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, farming and services.