YAN: About 20 padi farmers from the Chinese community in Kampung Dulang Tengah here said they had suffered losses of nearly RM200,000 in total after their crops were attacked by a mysterious disease.

Preparing for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival has become a daunting task for these farmers burdened by this unexpected challenge.

Har Khai Hong, 60, claimed 30ha of padi fields were affected by the disease.

He said the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) had been monitoring the situation for the past month.

“I don’t know what disease has affected my 1.2ha area of crops. The same thing is happening at my 18ha site near Semeling, Merbok.”

He said the disease affected the stalks and flowers. It led to black grains or empty kernels.

“I didn’t change the seeds or use a different type of pesticide or fertiliser. The crops are just not growing.

“It is going to be difficult for us this Chinese New Year,” he said when met here.

Peng Poh Keat, 50, who has been cultivating padi for over 30 years, said the disease was detected a month ago when most of the crops in his 6ha field showed limited stalks.

“It’s disheartening, especially with the Chinese New Year approaching. Normally, we depend on the income from our rice harvest for the festive season.

“Given the current situation, our celebrations will have to be more modest as we need to think about the expenses for land rent and the costs associated with replanting in April,” said Peng.

Chai Ah Sim, 81, who usually harvests 50 tonnes of padi from his 7ha field, now anticipates a drastic reduction in his yield, expecting less than 10 tonnes this time.

He said more than 60% of his crop had been adversely affected.

“I believe the weather could be a contributing factor, especially with the current intense heat. I hope the relevant authorities can identify this disease and work on a solution.”

He hoped the government will offer assistance or incentives to ease their burden.

Malaysian Padi Farmers Brotherhood Organisation committee member Rosdi Yahaya said the problem had been referred to Mada for further action.

“The disease was identified a month ago, manifesting in rice plants that grow without producing grains.

“This issue must be brought to the attention of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute for thorough research to ascertain its cause.”

He warned that the issue could escalate if left unaddressed, posing a threat to national food security.