High Court rejects prosecution’s request for consecutive sentences and orders the prison terms to run concurrently.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has sentenced a single mother to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three separate drug possession offences committed three years ago.

Angeline Sim, 39, was initially charged with trafficking 130g of ketamine but saw it reduced to possession following representations made to the prosecution.

Sim was also charged with possessing 30g of methamphetamine and 150g of flualprazolam under the Poisons Act 1952.

Justice K Muniandy sentenced Sim to five years’ imprisonment on the first charge and three years for each of the second and third charges.

Muniandy ordered the sentences to run concurrently and for Sim’s sentence to be backdated to June 5, 2021, the date of her arrest.

According to the facts of the case, Sim had committed the offences at a condominium unit in D’Alamanda, located on Jalan Pudu here, at midnight on June 5, 2021.

The premises were raided by a police team following a tip-off and the drugs were found in one of the rooms. Sim was alone in the apartment at the time.

Earlier, in mitigation, lawyer Kee Wei Lon submitted four FMT reports of decisions handed down by the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal in which concurrent sentences were ordered for offences involving multiple types of drugs found in a single transaction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Ishak pressed for consecutive sentences on grounds of public interest.