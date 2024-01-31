The 32-year-old is suspected of misusing student passes to exploit other Tanzanians for prostitution.

PETALING JAYA: A Tanzanian woman was arrested in a raid on a condominium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday for allegedly exploiting her fellow nationals as sex workers.

Immigration director-general Ruslin Jusoh said the 4.30pm operation was the result of his team’s investigation and information from the Tanzanian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, after a Tanzanian woman was saved from human trafficking activities.

“A 32-year-old Tanzanian woman, suspected of misusing student passes as a madam, was arrested in the operation,” he said in a statement.

Ruslin said the 29-year-old victim was promised a job by the syndicate that handled her entry into Malaysia.

“The woman was controlled by a syndicate member, who is also a Tanzanian, to be exploited as a sex worker. Her passport was confiscated without consent.

“The rescued victim has been placed in a safe house under an interim protection order,” he said.

Ruslin said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to promise opportunities for employment and further studies in Malaysia.

“Syndicate members were also found frequently moving from one luxury home to another to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“If convicted, those involved will face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, or a lifetime sentence, and whipping for more serious human trafficking offences,” he said.