PETALING JAYA: The Alor Setar sessions court has imposed fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM10,000 on a trio who pleaded guilty to using fake documents to lower import taxes on luxury cars in Langkawi.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah fined Ong Seng Aun, 59, and Hoo Zui Bok, 47, RM5,000 each on one charge, while Ooi Liang Sheng, 36, was fined RM10,000 on six charges.

Ong was accused of using fake documents to reduce the import duty on a Ferrari owned by a non-resident on the island.

The offence was committed by Ong, the owner of an automotive company managing Langkawi’s imported car registration at the customs office in Bukit Malut, on Oct 2, 2021.

Hoo, who is also a company owner handling the maintenance of luxury imported cars, was similarly charged with attempting to deceive the customs department by reducing the import duty on a Ferrari at the Tanjung Lembung jetty complex in Ulu Melaka.

Ooi, also an owner of a luxury car-related company and a “runner”, faced six charges of forging documents between November 2018 and October 2021, according to Utusan Malaysia.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code for forgery.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer Taufik Awaludin.

Ong and Ooi were represented by lawyer Hakim Hamran, while Hoo was represented by lawyer R Sheshalini.