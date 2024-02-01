Umno Youth permanent chairman Wan Agyl Wan Hassan says the media must refrain from ‘premature reporting’ as it contributes to public confusion.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has called upon the government to promptly communicate the decision on Najib Razak’s pardon application, saying there was an urgent need for “clarity and transparency” in the matter.

Speaking to FMT, Umno Youth permanent chairman Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said a lack of information on the matter had “inadvertently fuelled speculation and misinformation”.

He said the government must recognise the public’s need for information on the matter, adding that transparency and prompt communication were keys to maintaining public trust and preventing the spread of misinformation surrounding the fate of the former Umno president.

“In light of recent events and the speculation surrounding Najib’s pardon, it has become increasingly apparent that a clear and factual media statement is urgently needed,” said Wan Agyl.

He also urged the media to cease reporting on rumours, warning that it could lead to “public unrest and mistrust in media institutions”.

Wan Agyl said the retraction by one media outlet of a story it had published earlier this week served as a “prime example”.

“This incident illustrates the pitfalls of premature reporting. Such reports, even when corrected, can leave a lasting impression and contribute to public confusion and emotional turmoil,” he said.

On Tuesday, Utusan Malaysia issued an apology over an article it published earlier that day claiming that Najib had been granted a full royal pardon.

On the same day, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil called on the media to show “professionalism in reporting” by waiting for the Federal Territories’ Pardons Board to release an official statement on the matter.

Yesterday, Singaporean news portal CNA reported, based on unconfirmed sources, that Najib’s jail sentence had been halved from 12 to six years.

Wan Agyl acknowledged the need for media outlets to pursue “timely news” but said they also have “a responsibility to ensure accuracy”.

“While the urgency to provide updates is understandable, it is crucial for media outlets to balance the need for speed with a commitment to accuracy.

“Speculation, especially in sensitive matters such as this, can lead to public unrest and mistrust in media institutions,” he said, adding that the media should prioritise verified information over “the race to be first”.

Najib began his 12-year prison term on Aug 23, 2022, following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal in the SRC International case.

His lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, previously said the petition for pardon was first submitted in September 2022 and that addendums to the application were filed in October that year and in April 2023.