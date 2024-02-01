The King says it is an added responsibility as he has to represent the other Malay rulers.

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, has reiterated that being installed the country’s 17th King is not a promotion but an added responsibility.

In a video posted on his Instagram account today, Sultan Ibrahim said he was representing the other Malay rulers, and stressed that serving as the head of state was a call of duty.

“I represent the other rulers. It (the responsibility) is getting heavier, but it’s a call to duty, my duty to serve.

“I am afraid (that) I cannot carry out the job, but I’ll try my best … the first thing is the people must be protected,” he said.

In September, Sultan Ibrahim said he was prepared to fulfil his national duty for the country and people.

He also said then that becoming the Agong was no promotion but “a responsibility I am prepared to undertake on behalf of my brother Rulers”.

Today, he reminded the people that “sticks in a bundle were unbreakable”, an idiom that touched on the importance of cooperation.

Sultan Ibrahim also assured Johoreans that he would always go back to his hometown, adding that he would have an eye and ear to the ground to monitor developments in the state.

“(People of Johor) don’t be surprised, I may make a surprise appearance at a district in Johor,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim was installed the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31 after the tenure of Pahang ruler Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah came to an end.