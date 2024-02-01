CEO Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib says discussions on this have been held at the top level for about a year or two.

PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) will implement a standard contract this year for crew members, actors and producers to resolve overtime and other issues.

Bernama reported Finas CEO Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib as saying that discussions at the top level on this standard contract had been held for about a year or two. Now, it is at the final stages of discussion.

“The standard contract will have clauses on salary scales, daily working hours, insurance and Socso (Social Security Organisation) protection. We want the welfare of workers protected,” he told reporters after attending the Film Crew Day.

The event was organised by the Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia to celebrate the contribution of workers in the film or television sector.

It was previously reported that the Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia Act 1981 (Act 244) cannot override the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022 regarding the number of working hours.

Former Finas CEO Nasir Ibrahim had said early last year that Finas did not have authority over overtime issues involving industry practitioners.

Azmir said Finas will hold a programme with Socso to raise awareness on the importance of Socso contributions.

“Socso said about 4,000 out of the 25,000 workers behind the scenes are contributing now. Many more in the industry need to be made aware of such protection.

“Socso has new incentives, including contributing RM25 a year for protection. Sometimes, those in the industry are not aware of such benefits,” he said.