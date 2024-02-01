Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa responds to decision to freeze such applications in Johor Bahru effective today.

PETALING JAYA: The government will consider the need to freeze business licence applications for spas, massage parlours and reflexology centres, said federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Zaliha told Berita Harian her officers will study the need to freeze applications for such licences, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

She said the agencies concerned will prepare data on the matter before a decision is made.

“We usually do that before we decide on something as we don’t want it (the decision) to become an issue.

“The best approach is to gather all information first,” she said at an event at Putrajaya Hospital today.

She was responding to the decision by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) to freeze all applications for business licences for spas, traditional treatment or massage parlours and reflexology centres effective today.

Mayor Noorazam Osman said this was to control the proliferation of high-risk and sensitive businesses.

He also said MBJB did not want “immoral activities” to take place at such premises.

In October last year, the Alor Setar City Council stopped issuing licences for massage parlours to curb “immoral activities”.

The council said the decision was in line with a Kedah government decision.