Mayor Noorazam Osman says this is to control the proliferation of ‘high-risk and sensitive’ businesses.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has frozen all applications for business licences for spas, traditional treatment or massage parlours, and reflexology centres effective today.

Mayor Noorazam Osman said this is to control the proliferation of high-risk and sensitive businesses.

He said the decision, reached during a licensing committee meeting on Jan 17, was comprehensive and covered applications for such businesses in shop premises, hotel buildings and commercial and shopping complexes.

“This is to allow MBJB to replan and rebrand these business activities to be on par with those in developed countries and in line with MBJB’s image.

“MBJB will develop and issue guidelines for these high-risk and sensitive business activities,” he said at a press conference here.

Noorazam said business licence applications not approved as of yesterday have been deferred until applications are reopened at a time to be determined by the council.

He said MBJB receives an estimated 15 business licence applications for spas, traditional treatment or massage parlours, and reflexology centres every month.

There are 151 licensed establishments in the MBJB administrative area so far.

He also said MBJB has discovered that 43 business premises have breached licence conditions, including operating in unsuitable zones or without a licence, and all have had their licences seized.

“Massage, spa and reflexology practices should operate in shopping centres and hotels, as they have suitable operating hours.

“The permanent licence fee for the business premises is only RM800 a year, while the temporary licence costs RM1,400. Many people apply for a licence because the demand for tourism is high.

“At the same time, we do not want any immoral activities to take place behind these premises,” he said.