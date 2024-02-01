Exco member says the directive follows complaints about the workers living in public housing areas.

PETALING JAYA: The Johor government has ordered developers, contractors and manufacturers in the state to house migrant workers in registered centralised labour quarters (CLQs) within two months.

Youth, sports, entrepreneur development, cooperatives and human resources committee chairman Hairi Mad Shah said the directive was issued following complaints regarding foreign workers living in public housing areas.

He said the workers have to be housed in CLQs which meet the guidelines set out in the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446), Bernama reported.

“The Johor government will not compromise in dealing with this serious matter.

“I do not want Johor to be involved in any action that will ultimately lead to the issue of forced labour, which tarnishes the image of the state, and the country as a whole.

“Indirectly, this will contribute to a lack of confidence from foreign investors who want to invest in Johor,” he said.

Hairi said the local authorities in each district have been told to conduct operations with the Johor labour department to ensure that migrant workers are placed in CLQs.