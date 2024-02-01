The prime minister also says he has never questioned the judiciary’s decisions or the actions of MACC or LHDN.

REMBAU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, and the Malay rulers support the government’s efforts to cleanse the country of corrupt practices and enhance good governance.

Anwar also said he has urged all leaders and civil servants to collectively combat corruption and make Malaysia a role model for other nations.

“This morning, I was granted an audience with the King at Istana Negara. His Majesty supports and backs the (government’s) measures to improve governance and cleanse the country of corrupt practices,” he said at a state-level programme here.

“I think this is a good opportunity. I want to call on all civil servants to provide the best service possible … I am confident that Malaysia’s dignity will be elevated if we have the right policies and cleanse (the country) of corrupt practices.”

Anwar said the country does not allow those in power to exploit their position to amass wealth, stressing that such practices must be stopped.

“Leaders should bear their responsibilities as a mandate (from the public). The prime minister or finance minister’s success must not be measured by how many billions of ringgit they can amass,” he said.

Anwar also said that throughout his first year of administration, he has never questioned the judiciary’s decisions or the actions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“I give full authority to MACC. I do not give instructions to arrest individual A or search the house of individual B. I give general instructions; to save the country, we must go after the big fish,” he said.