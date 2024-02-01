Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan says the 40-year-old was asked by three men to pay RM350,000 after he lost RM100,000 worth of chips.

PETALING JAYA: A reporter from China has alleged that he was robbed and abducted by several men after gambling at a Pahang casino on Dec 11 last year.

Kosmo quoted Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan as saying the 40-year-old man lodged a police report on Jan 2.

According to the daily, the man said he was approached by three men who invited him to play at a “VIP casino” at a hotel in Pahang.

“The men offered him cash chips worth RM100,000, after which he agreed to play,” it quoted Zaid as saying in a statement.

“However, after he lost, the lenders asked him to pay them almost RM200,000, which he did through a bank transaction from China.

“After this, he was asked to transfer another RM150,000, but he refused, suspecting that he had been tricked.”

Zaid said the man was then “invited” by the trio to go for dinner, and was taken to a durian orchard not far from the hotel, where they seized his personal belongings and beat him.

“They brought him to a residential area in Kajang, where he was held captive and tied up in a security guard’s booth, and beaten by several men.

“However, he managed to escape at 2.30am on Jan 2 and went directly to the Kajang police station with the help of the public,” he said.

Acting on the information, a team from the Kajang police headquarters’ criminal investigation division arrested three men aged 32 to 53, at 11pm on Jan 31.

Zaid said they confessed to their involvement in the case and to asking for money from the complainant.

The trio have been remanded until next Monday to assist in the investigation.