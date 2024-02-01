However, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari says further discussions are needed to finalise the decision.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have reached an understanding on the allocation of local council posts in Selangor, but further discussions are still required to finalise the decision.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the allocation is not a major issue as all concerns raised by BN had been thoroughly addressed at previous meetings, with various suggestions also under consideration.

“We just need to firm up those suggestions. I think we can conclude all discussions before or after the state assembly session, or before Ramadan,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year event at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, today.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor PH chairman, said a meeting with his BN counterpart Megat Zulkarnain Omardin will be arranged soon.

However, he said all appointments are still in progress to ensure the smooth operation of local councils.

On Monday, state executive councillor Ng Suee Lim said the quota for local council posts in Selangor’s 12 local authorities is still open to BN.

According to a report by Kosmo, Ng said 20 local councillor seats were available to BN and its component parties, even though 11 local authorities have completed their swearing-in ceremonies.

“These vacancies do not necessarily need to be filled immediately. They (BN) can fill them in future,” Ng said.

Earlier, Megat had said Selangor Umno had decided to hand back the 20 local councillor posts to PH but denied doing so as a sign of protest.

However, he said Umno wanted all 373 village development and security committee chairman posts. This would enable the party to care for the rural areas while PH could oversee the urban areas, he added.