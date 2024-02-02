Sessions court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali says they must be remanded in prison pending disposal of the case.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here has refused bail to 13 individuals charged with kidnapping a Palestinian man last year.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali said all the accused must be remanded in prison pending the disposal of the case.

She fixed Feb 27 as the next mention date.

The 13 are accused of kidnapping the Palestinian man at Jalan Mayang here on Sept 28 to force him to deactivate a computer software and hack into mobile phones.

They are Edy Koim Said, Norakmal Hassan, Dody Junaidi, Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, Naziree Mustapha, Faizull Hardrey Isa, Iqmal Abdul Rahis, Sufian Saly, Al-Hatim Fauzi, Raibafie Amdan, Zaidi Zain, Tengku Hazarul Ismail Tengku Hamid and Nidarahayu Zainal.

The case was transferred to the High Court last year but was sent by Justice K Muniandy back to the sessions court following the coming into force of the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023.

Under the amended section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, those found guilty of kidnapping now face imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes.

The 13 pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge in the sessions court on Jan 19.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Kalmizah Salleh informed the court that the prosecution has filed an appeal against the High Court order transferring the case to the sessions court.

She said the matter has been fixed for case management in the appeals court on Feb 27.

The accused are represented by lawyers Kelvinder Singh, Goh Kim Lian, Amin Abdullah and Wan Ariff Ameer Wan Normazlan.