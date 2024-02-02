Immigration chief says those who remained behind have been relocated to six other depots.

PUTRAJAYA: Six illegal immigrants have been recaptured after a breakout of 130 from an immigration depot in Bidor last night.

The arrests were confirmed by Tapah police and the immigration department.

The director-general of immigration, Ruslin Jusoh said efforts to recapture the rest were being carried out with a force of 387 members from various agencies.

Last night, a total of 131 illegal immigrants fled from the male block of the depot. One of them was reported to have died in a road accident. Of those who fled, 115 were Rohingya detainees, 15 were Myanmar nationals and one from Bangladesh.

The remaining 435 other illegal migrants have been relocated to six other detention depots in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, and Langkap, Perak.

The Bidor depot housed 556 detainees, of which 297 were Rohingya detainees followed by those from Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh and others, he said.

Rohingya detainees to be spread out

The immigration department is transferring 2,675 Rohingya detainees held at 12 detention centres throughout the country to prevent them from breaking out, Ruslin said. He said this was one of the preliminary measures taken in the wake of last night’s breakout in Bidor.

The number of Rohingya detainees in a particular block would be reduced and they would also be mixed with detainees from countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh.

“This is to reduce the chances of them (Rohingya detainees) acting aggressively. When gathered together in large numbers, they tend to act aggressively,” he told a news conference here today.

He said the detainees had acted aggressively by thrashing the cell gates, throwing stones at the 14 immigration personnel on duty and breaking through the perimeter fencing.

“They fled via a back road and cut through oil palm plantations to get to the nearby highway. We believe they are still in the vicinity of the detention centre and might be moving in small groups to avoid detection,” he said.