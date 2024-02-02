Najib Razak can still make another appeal to the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to respect the country’s pardons process, in which Najib Razak’s prison sentence and fine were reduced.

In an interview with Al Jazeera released today, Anwar said former prime minister Najib was exercising his right as a Malaysian citizen when he applied for a pardon against his conviction in the SRC International case.

“I think the process has to be respected, it’s beyond the prime minister or the government. I respect the decision of the then King,” he said. “Whatever one feels… they cannot ignore the fact that they must respect the right of everyone convicted to appeal to the Pardons Board.”

Anwar said Najib could still appeal his decision to the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a later stage.

Najib was serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of seven corruption charges involving RM42 million in funds belonging to former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International. The jail sentence was reduced to six years by the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB), and a RM210 million fine reduced to RM50 million.

The FTPB is chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The five members are the attorney-general, the federal territories minister and three others appointed by the King.

Anwar was a member of the board from November 2022 to December last year, when the federal territories came under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department. However, in December, Dr Zaliha Mustafa joined the board after she was made federal territories minister.

In 2018, Anwar received a full royal pardon in May, days after the general election, and was freed from a five-year jail term for sodomy. He had served three years in prison.

He later told Parliament that the royal pardon was granted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad IV, at the King’s own initiative.