The 115 ethnic Rohingya and 16 Myanmars escaped the detention centre in Bidor last night, says Tapah police chief.

IPOH: Police are on the lookout for 131 undocumented migrants who escaped from the men’s block of the immigration detention depot in Bidor yesterday.

Tapah police chief Naim Asnawi said that of that number, 115 were ethnic Rohingya while 16 were Myanmar nationals, Bernama reported.

He said police began the hunt after being informed last night that all the detainees had escaped from the depot.

“A man, suspected of being an escaped detainee, was later found to have been involved in a road accident and died at the scene at KM335 of the North-South Expressway,” he said in a statement today.

According to Naim, the search operations to locate the escaped detainees and the investigations are ongoing, with the help of the general operations force (GOF) in Bidor, together with Bukit Aman and state police.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code and Section 223/224 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone with information should contact the Tapah police operations room at 05-401 5222,” he added.