The former minister says the fight against corruption cannot be selective or mere warnings.

PETALING JAYA: Former minister Rafidah Aziz says the fight against corruption must move towards serious action as enough has been spoken about it by government leaders.

She said all promises being made to eradicate corruption must be followed by appropriate action as it cannot be a mere policy carried out for political interests anymore.

“We have had enough of sound bites, it’s now time for serious action. Otherwise, it will merely remain as music for the ears,” she said in a Facebook post.

Rafidah, dubbed the “Iron Lady” when she was a minister three decades ago, said the fight against corruption cannot be selective or mere warnings as the problem has reached “forms and levels unheard of before”.

She said while it is laudable that the current government continues to reiterate its pledge to eradicate corruption and abuse of power, it cannot simply remain as a political strategy that sounds good.

“It must be a fight to save the country from being destroyed, and the social culture from being eroded further.”

Rafidah also suggested that committees comprising “relevant individuals” be formed to evaluate and deliberate on every application for funds by government departments and ministries.

“The public must be fully informed of all the requirements for any application so that there is no room for negotiations.

“In short, the government must act with transparency so that responsibility and accountability can be clearly apportioned,” she said.