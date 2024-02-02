Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says the communications ministry should take responsibility for the leak of classified information.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has questioned how Singapore-based Channel News Asia reported about Najib Razak’s sentence two days before it was announced.

The CNA report on Jan 31, quoting sources, including senior government officials, said Najib’s jail sentence would be reduced to six years from the original 12 over his conviction involving the misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

CNA also reported that Najib’s fine would be reduced to an unspecified amount.

The news report led to government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil denying he was the source, and said it was a mere coincidence that he had met with CNA reporters prior to the story being published.

Earlier today the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced that Najib’s sentence was halved and a fine of RM210 million was reduced to RM50 million.

Wan Fayhsal said today’s announcement confirms the report by CNA which went viral a few days ago.

“The question arises how such confidential and sensitive information could fall into the hands of a foreign news agency in the era of the Madani government?” he said.

Wan Fayhsal urged the communications ministry, which is headed by Fahmi, to take responsibility for the leak of classified information.