The state water company says it is cleaning up sand deposits in the catchment area to increase the amount of raw water for treatment.

ALOR SETAR: The water level at the Gunung Jerai catchment area near Yan is dwindling because of the prolonged hot weather, the state water company Sada said today.

The catchment area supplies raw water to three water treatment plants in the Kuala Muda district. The plants depend on the current quality and quantity of raw water.

Sada said it is cleaning up sand deposits in the catchment area to increase the quantity of raw water for processing. “In addition, Sada also sent tankers to houses affected by scheduled disruptions and placed static tanks in strategic areas,” he said.

The public were advised to use water sparingly to ensure that treated water can be supplied without interruption.