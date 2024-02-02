The former prime minister’s fine has also been reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak’s prison sentence has been reduced from 12 to six years.

In a statement, the secretariat of the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB) said Najib will be released on Aug 23, 2028.

The former Pekan MP’s fine has also been reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

“However, if he fails to pay the (RM50 million) fine, a year will be added to Najib’s sentence, which means he will be released on Aug 23, 2029.”

FTPB said Najib’s application was among five it deliberated on when it met on Monday.

Najib began his initial 12-year prison term on Aug 23, 2022 following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal in the SRC International case.

His lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, previously said the petition for pardon was first submitted in September 2022, and that addendums to the application were filed in October that year and in April 2023.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.