Education minister Fahdlina Sidek says what is important is to ‘celebrate the hard work of our students’.

KAJANG: Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has urged schools to practise moderation in organising graduations for their students, amid complaints by parents that the ceremonies are being held in expensive hotels.

Fadhlina said schools should consult parents and take into account any complaints lodged on these graduation ceremonies.

“We encourage graduation ceremonies that are moderate but lively. The most important thing is to celebrate the hard work of our students.

“The parents and Parent-Teacher Association should be consulted in matters related to the graduation ceremony,” she said on the sidelines of an event at SMJK (C) Yu Hua here today.

This comes after a parent took to social media to question a school’s decision to hold its graduation ceremony at a five-star hotel. They required each student and parent to pay RM200 and RM150, respectively, to attend the ceremony.

The parent, actress Adrea Abdullah, said it was unnecessary for the ceremony to be held so luxuriously and that it was an unreasonable financial burden.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry has yet to decide if it will reimplement the Form Three assessment (PT3) exam in the 2027 national syllabus, though she is open to suggestions from all parties.

She said the focus of the 2027 syllabus is on implementing technical and vocational education and training (TVET), promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, strengthening students’ proficiency in English, and improving students’ digital skills.