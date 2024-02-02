Critics see it as a let-off for the former prime minister, while supporters lament the fact that he was not released outright.

PETALING JAYA: Supporters and critics have taken to social media to express their collective frustration with the Federal Territories Pardons Board’s (FTPB) decision to halve former prime minister Najib Razak’s prison sentence from 12 years to six.

The decision does not seem to have pleased many fans on social media with the critics believing Najib should have been made to serve his sentence to completion.

Meanwhile, supporters appeared disappointed that their champion was not pardoned in full and released.

X user @RainieAbdullah was disappointed with the announcement: “Feeling really upset about Najib getting a 50% cut in punishment and fine. I always believe in a fair justice system, but it’s sad to see such leniency for high-profile figures.

“Ordinary citizens often face the full consequences of their actions. This seems really unfair,” she wrote.

Another X user @Adriantai said he was curious about the arguments raised during the Pardons Board meeting that led to its decision.

“I wonder what kind of views and advice were so convincing that the term was reduced by about 50% and the fine reduced by about 75%,” he said.

@NosCFC called for fresh elections: “(If) we can pay for Najib’s corruption we can pay for another election.”

@kamarul14 said the decision has no bearing on Najib’s ongoing cases. “Najib Razak can still be punished if found guilty in a separate case. The (Federal Territories) Pardons Board is not under the judiciary,” he said.

@YickHan doubted whether the people would make much noise about the decision.

“Big demo against Najib’s commutation is not expected, but do expect people to view politics as the Japanese see their politics. Low participation, low turnout,” he said.

@ViggyStrdust pointed to the risks people took during the 2015 Bersih demonstration. “They put their lives on the line just to take down Najib and bestow PH with the chance to govern – just for them to give Najib a reduced sentence.”

On the other side of the note spectrum, Najib’s supporters welcomed the decision but were slightly frustrated that he was not given a full pardon.

“Speechless… I am very sad,” supporter Suzzalina Anuar said on Facebook.

Another user, Shah Shah, called on Umno to retract its support for the unity government. “Just retract the support to Anwar Ibrahim’s government, we want 100% discount, not 50%,” he said.

Earlier today, the FTPB announced that Najib’s prison sentence has been reduced from 12 to six years, while his fine has also been reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.