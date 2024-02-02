Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says a dedicated category will distinguish their presence and assist town planners.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang island’s future planning blueprints may include a new category for foreign workers’ dormitories, says chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said most workers’ dormitories are currently categorised as commercial lots, and a dedicated category will help distinguish its presence and aid town planners.

“This would allow the planning of projects and land use which would impact the local community and its likelihood of altering its landscape,” he told reporters at Komtar here today.

He was responding to a question about whether the 2030 draft local plan would outline suitable areas for the living quarters.

The local plan is a legally binding town planning blueprint that sets out what can or cannot be built in an area. The plan was earlier binned after a series of errors.

Teluk Kumbar residents have been protesting against the planned construction of two migrant workers’ dormitories, claiming that the quarters will be able to house more than 30,000 foreign workers.

However, the state government said only 7,000-bed quarters had been approved for construction, and were needed to meet industry demand and comply with international labour standards.

Local government, town and country planning committee chairman Jason H’ng previously told the state assembly that more than 32,000 foreign workers would be placed in the Teluk Kumbar area based on the approval certified by the state planning committee.

Chow also said he met Balik Pulau MP Bakhtiar Wan Chik and Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz this morning to discuss the matter. Both Pakatan Harapan elected representatives have been openly critical of the project.

He said the residents were not against the concept of workers’ dormitories, but did not want them in their backyards.

He also reiterated that such dormitories were an international labour requirement, especially in an industrialised state like Penang.

Chow said the state government cannot do anything to cancel such projects, as such powers are with the Penang Island City Council.

Earlier this week, a group of Teluk Kumbar residents gathered at Komtar again to hand a memorandum to the chief minister over the project.