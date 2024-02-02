Bukit Aman urged people who were duped into investing with the mall to contact their local police station.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened 54 investigation papers in connection with the Snuppee Mall fraud, with estimated losses at more than RM1 million, Bukit Aman commercial CID deputy director Rohaimi Isa said.

He added that Snuppee Mall promoted itself as a platform to generate additional income online. Those interested were asked to buy investement packages offered for as little as RM50 and up to RM13,700, and to perform given tasks, he said in a statement today.

“The value of commission differed based on the packages selected. At the end of January, Snuppee Mall offered 80% cashback for each additional sum of money deposited into the Snuppee account.”

Rohaimi said many users, attracted by the offers, made money transfers to the company. But on Jan 29, the company issued a notice claiming it had gone bankrupt and ceased trading.

He said investigations are being carried out for cheating and he urged anyone who had fallen victim to the scheme to come forward and lodge a police report at the nearest police station.